Iran’s missile attacks shake Israel’s confidence in civilian safety

LONDON – Iran’s continuous missile strikes have deeply shaken Israel’s confidence in its ability to protect its citizens, according to a report by The Telegraph. The recent bombardments have raised serious doubts about the effectiveness of Israel’s missile defense system, once believed to be nearly unbeatable.

After three consecutive nights of missile attacks from Iran, many Israelis now accept what their government had long insisted—that the country’s famous defense shield is not invincible. The reality of these attacks has unsettled public trust in the system that citizens once believed could keep them safe.

Tragically, at least five more people were killed during the latest strikes, with two fatalities reported in Petah Tikva, a city east of Tel Aviv. According to Army Radio, those victims were inside a “safe room” when a ballistic missile hit. Shockingly, the missile warhead landed precisely between two reinforced rooms—on a weak point in the structure—causing fatal damage.

Previously, it was widely assumed that casualties occurred mostly among those who ignored official safety instructions or could not reach protected shelters in time. Now, the belief that safe rooms provide complete protection is being questioned, especially after this recent attack.

These safe rooms, often found even in high-rise buildings and not necessarily underground, have long been considered essential for public morale during times of conflict. However, growing fears about their vulnerability could change how citizens respond during future strikes.

Despite strong public support for the government’s stance against Iran, the repeated attacks and their deadly outcomes have shaken national confidence. Worryingly, experts believe Iran may still have over 1,000 ballistic missiles ready to launch, adding to growing uncertainty across Israel.

