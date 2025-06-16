France shuts Israeli weapons stands at Paris airshow, sparking diplomatic tension

Paris – France closed four major Israeli company stands at the Paris Airshow after the firms refused to remove offensive weapons from their displays. This decision, made by French authorities, has caused sharp criticism from Israel and highlighted growing tensions between the two traditional allies.

The Israeli companies affected include Elbit Systems, Rafael, IAI, and Uvision. French security officials had directed these companies to remove offensive or kinetic weapons, but they did not comply. Meanwhile, three smaller Israeli stands without weapons and the Israeli Ministry of Defence stand remain open.

France’s move reflects its shifting stance towards Israel, especially concerning military actions in Gaza and other overseas operations. President Emmanuel Macron recently supported Israel’s right to defend itself but disapproved of certain strikes on Iran, signaling a more cautious approach.

Israel’s Defence Ministry strongly condemned the closures, calling the decision “outrageous” and accusing France of using political and commercial motives to exclude Israeli weapons from the event. Israeli officials said the exhibition organizers erected a black partition wall overnight, separating Israeli stands from others.

Senior executives from Israeli companies criticized France’s actions. IAI’s CEO, Boaz Levy, compared the partition to historical segregation, while Elbit’s senior vice president, Meshar Sasson, accused France of trying to block competition by hiding Israeli technology. Rafael called the move “unprecedented” and “politically motivated.”

The Paris Airshow organizers are working to find a solution, but the incident has already strained relations. The French Prime Minister’s office has not yet commented on the controversy.