Bilawal warns of war with India if it blocks river flows

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged India to return to the negotiating table, warning that continued avoidance of dialogue would only harm regional peace and India’s own interests.

“All outstanding issues between Pakistan and India can only be resolved through comprehensive dialogue,” he said. “If India does not come to the table, it will not be in their favour.”

Speaking in an interview with German broadcaster DW Urdu during a visit to Brussels on Sunday, former foreign minister warned that any attempt by India to block Pakistan’s water supply would be seen as an existential threat, leaving Pakistan with no option but war.

Bilawal, who is leading a parliamentary delegation to the West, also urged the international community a day earlier to bring India to the table for talks and to play its role in ensuring lasting peace in South Asia – including resolution of the longstanding Kashmir dispute, water issues, and terrorism – through a composite dialogue, which he said India was unwilling to pursue.

“Such actions pose an existential threat to Pakistan, water is our lifeline, and we will never relinquish our rightful share under any circumstances,” he said.

He termed India’s threats to cut off water as a “clear violation of the United Nations Charter” and a “breach of the Indus Waters Treaty”, calling it Pakistan’s “red line.” “If India resorts to water aggression, Pakistan will be left with no choice but war,” he said.

The PPP chairman emphasised that while Pakistan does not seek war, it will not compromise on its national security or water rights.

“Despite India’s involvement in supporting terrorist activities inside Pakistan, we have never advocated for war as a response to terrorism,” he added.

Bilawal reiterated that while Pakistan continues to advocate peace, issues like water security are non-negotiable.

After ceasefire with India, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed Bilawal to lead a high-level delegation tasked with presenting ‘Pakistan’s case for peace’ on recent Indian aggression to the international community.

The committee aims to engage with global leaders and institutions to raise awareness about India’s actions and Pakistan’s concerns regarding the Indus Waters Treaty. The government has also planned to send additional delegations to other countries as part of a broader diplomatic outreach.