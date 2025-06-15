450 pilgrims evacuated from Iran, confirms Dar

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has confirmed that 450 Pakistani pilgrims have been successfully evacuated from Iran, stating that the government is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Pakistani nationals in the region.

In a statement released on X on Sunday, Dar said the evacuation of 450 Pakistani pilgrims from Iran was completed on Saturday. He added that arrangements are also being made for the safe evacuation of the first batch of 154 Pakistani students stranded in Iran.

The foreign minister further stated that efforts are underway to evacuate and ensure the safe accommodation of Pakistanis stranded in Iraq.

“Our embassy in Iraq is in contact with Pakistani Zaireen who are stranded due to the closure of airspace. Measures are underway to ensure their safe stay in Iraq and possible evacuation,” said Dar.

A 24-hour Crisis Management Unit (CMU) is active at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to assist Pakistani nationals.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday received a telephone call from the Foreign Minister of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan.

The two leaders expressed deep concern and anguish over the deteriorating regional situation due to Israel’s unjustified attacks on Iran.

The Deputy Prime Minister also confirmed his participation in the forthcoming meeting of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers and at the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum’s ceremony to honor President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, both scheduled next week in Istanbul.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also discussed the destabilizing regional situation on Saturday.

The two leaders agreed that Israel’s military strikes violated Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, in clear contravention of the UN charter and international laws, while seriously jeopardizing regional and global peace.

They also denounced Israel’s brazen military aggression against the brave Palestinian people that continued with complete impunity.

The two leaders emphasized that the international community and the United Nations must act collectively.

Separately, the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel has started affecting Balochistan, with the provincial government issuing orders on Sunday to close all borders and crossing points with Iran in Turbat, Panjgur and Gwadar for an indefinite period.

According to statements issued by deputy commissioners (DC) across the province, the Balochistan government has closed all Iranian borders adjacent to the Gwadar district and imposed a ban on travel corridors due to the deteriorating situation in the region.

A statement issued by the Gwadar DC’s office said, “In light of instructions from the Balochistan government, the Gwadar district administration has closed the corridor at the Gabd-Kalato 250 border until further notice.

“The public is requested to cooperate and contact the district administration for any information or guidance,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Panjgur district administration also closed all crossing points connected to Iran for an indefinite period, stating that this decision was taken as a precautionary measure due to the current regional security situation.

The announcement said that not only movement by foot through these routes been halted, but the delivery of fuel has also been completely banned. The Panjgur DC maintained that these measures were taken due to “the possible uncertain situation in Iran and the security threats arising from international tensions”.

“The district administration has appealed to the public to fully cooperate with … in the current situation and avoid unnecessary movement in order to avoid any unexpected situation,” the statement read.