Pakistan denies supplying ballistic missiles to Iran

Security sources have strongly rejected reports claiming Pakistan provided non-nuclear ballistic missiles to Iran, terming them baseless, frivolous, and part of a propaganda campaign led by Indian media and its affiliated foreign outlets.

The development came after a statement started circulating on social media regarding Pakistan’s involvement in the Israel-Iran standoff, which was shared with images of the Iranian and Pakistani flags.

Diplomatic sources termed the statement ‘fake’ and said it falsely attributed a claim to Pakistan about delivering a “nuclear response” against Israel in support of Iran.

They also clarified that the assertion regarding Pakistan’s military joining the war alongside Iran was entirely baseless.

Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks on each other overnight into Sunday, as the US president said the conflict could be easily ended while warning Tehran not to strike any US targets.