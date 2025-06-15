Grenade attack martyrs two cops in Balochistan

In a shocking incident, two policemen were martyred and one injured in a grenade attack on a police vehicle in the Sui area of Dera Bugti district, Balochistan.

According to police officials, unidentified assailants threw a hand grenade at a police mobile unit on patrol in the Tota Colony of Sui, which resulted in a loud explosion.

The explosion martyred two officers, Nasruddin and Rahim Ali, while another officer, Sub-Inspector Anwar, was injured and was transferred to Sui Hospital.

In Lakki Marwat, police constable Khushdil Khan was kidnapped from his home and later brutally murdered by armed terrorists.

The young man, a resident of Wanda Fateh Khan, was kidnapped in front of his children late at night by unidentified individuals. His lifeless body was later recovered from a deserted place.

The funeral prayer of the martyred constable was held at the Police Lines in Lakki Marwat with full state honours.

A smartly turned-out police contingent presented a salute to the fallen officer, while District Police Officer (DPO) Lakki Marwat Muhammad Jawad Ishaq, army’s Major Salman, SP Investigation Murad Khan, and Additional Deputy Commissioner Habibullah laid floral wreaths on the martyr’s coffin.

A large number of officials from the police, army, and district administration, including DSP Headquarters, DSP traffic, DSP Naurang, social figures, and members of the martyred officer’s family attended the funeral.

Constable Khushdil Khan was serving as deputy in-charge at the Kabul check post.

He had returned home to Malak Abad, Lakki City, on leave when he was abducted during the night by terrorists who later shot him dead at a nearby shrine.

In his statement, DPO Muhammad Jawad Ishaq strongly condemned the cowardly act, emphasizing that such terrorist actions would not demoralize the Lakki Marwat police force. “Lakki Marwat police is a brave and professionally skilled force,” he said.

“We have always stood at the front line in the fight against terrorism and will continue to do so. The sacrifice of our martyred brother will not go in vain. The perpetrators will soon be brought to justice and dealt with decisively.”