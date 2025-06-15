CM announces free education for children of mine workers

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched a landmark initiative offering free higher education to the children of industrial and mine workers at COMSATS University.

Under the program, the Punjab government will bear all educational expenses, marking a historic step towards uplifting the working class through education.

The CM talking about the initiative said, “Children of workers will be admitted to seven campuses of COMSATS University, and the Punjab government will pay their fees.” She added that workers are the crown of the nation, and her government is determined to provide them with every essential facility, especially in the fields of education and healthcare. “The doors of higher education are now open for every worker’s child in Punjab. No child will be deprived of education due to financial hardship,” she affirmed, adding that these measures reflect a commitment to social justice that has no precedent in the province’s history.

CM Maryam Nawaz added that children of registered workers, including those of deceased and disabled workers, would be eligible for this opportunity across all major campuses of COMSATS University, Islamabad, Lahore, Abbottabad, Wah, Attock, Sahiwal, and Vehari. She noted that the initiative is a testament to her government’s inclusive vision and dedication to improving the lives of laborers through meaningful, long-term support.

Relevant authorities briefed the Chief Minister that the Worker Welfare Fund has opened the application process and that deadlines vary by campus, ranging from early July to mid-August. Applicants are required to apply online through the university’s official website and must also submit relevant documents at the admission office. These include copies of the worker’s CNIC, registered worker certificate, the student’s CNIC or B-Form, and proof of social security or old age benefit enrollment.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has underscored the importance of shifting towards renewable energy sources and exploring the vast potential of wind power to meet the province’s future energy needs.

In her message on Global Wind Day on Sunday, the CM said the day serves as a powerful reminder to move beyond conventional energy sources and explore innovative, sustainable solutions for power generation. The CM highlighted that wind energy, even with relatively low initial investment, can become a valuable long-term asset for the country. “Wind is a renewable force that, if harnessed effectively, can provide affordable, clean, and sustainable electricity,” she said.

CM Maryam Nawaz particularly pointed to the Thal region in Punjab, describing it as rich in untapped potential for wind energy production. She stressed the need for capitalizing on this natural resource to diversify the province’s energy mix and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

The chief minister also announced that the Punjab government would actively explore the development of wind energy projects through public-private partnerships, aiming to promote green energy while encouraging private sector participation. “Global Wind Day encourages us to think differently about energy, beyond traditional means, and to focus on solutions that safeguard both our environment and economic future,” she added.