Trump predicts peace deal between Israel and Iran, claims back-channel talks underway

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has predicted that Israel and Iran, despite being longtime enemies, will eventually sign a peace agreement. In a post on his platform Truth Social, Trump claimed that both countries are already involved in indirect communications and that peace may come sooner than expected.

Trump wrote, “These two eternal enemies will reach an agreement.” He added that many meetings and calls are taking place behind the scenes and expressed confidence in a breakthrough. “I do a lot,” Trump said, “but never get the credit. That’s okay — people understand. Let’s make the Middle East great again!”

According to the Times of Israel, Trump also claimed credit for helping avert a recent conflict between India and Pakistan, though no official details were provided. He further cited his previous success in brokering peace between Serbia and Kosovo during his first term as president.

This latest statement comes as Trump offered to mediate between Israel and Iran, while also issuing a stern warning to Iran against attacking U.S. military installations in the region. The Middle East remains tense amid ongoing hostilities between Tel Aviv and Tehran.

Trump’s bold prediction has sparked both skepticism and curiosity. While direct talks between Iran and Israel remain unlikely at this stage, his remarks hint at ongoing backchannel diplomacy in an effort to de-escalate a volatile situation.

The former president concluded his post with a familiar slogan: “Let’s make the Middle East great again,” reinforcing his belief that diplomatic intervention could stabilize the region and prevent further conflict.