Mild earthquake shakes Turbat, Karachi continues to feel ongoing tremors

TURBAT – A mild earthquake shook parts of Turbat in Balochistan on Sunday, creating brief panic but causing no reported damage or injuries, according to initial reports.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) confirmed the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.8 on the Richter scale. It struck at a depth of 34 kilometers, with its epicenter located 40 kilometers northwest of Turbat.

Although the tremors were minor, residents in the affected areas felt the ground shake for a few seconds. Authorities have not issued any warning but are closely monitoring the situation for aftershocks or further seismic activity.

Meanwhile, the city of Karachi continues to experience repeated tremors. On Saturday, strong jolts were felt in the areas of Landhi, Quaidabad, and Malir, with a recorded magnitude of 3.2. These incidents have added to growing concern among residents.

So far, Karachi has experienced a total of 37 tremors since June 1, raising questions about underground seismic movement in the region. Experts have advised people to stay calm but remain alert, especially in multi-storey buildings.

While no serious damages have been reported in either Karachi or Turbat, officials stress the importance of earthquake preparedness and public awareness in light of these ongoing seismic developments.