El Al halts flights to multiple cities amid Israel-Iran tensions, travel warnings issued

JERUSALEM – Israel’s national airline, El Al, has suspended flights to and from several European cities, Tokyo, and Moscow until June 23 due to escalating tensions with Iran. The airline confirmed on Sunday that all scheduled flights are canceled through June 17, citing the continued closure of Israeli airspace.

El Al stated it will resume flights only after receiving clearances from security and aviation authorities. The airline pledged to operate rescue flights and help bring stranded Israeli citizens home once the situation stabilizes.

Meanwhile, Israel’s National Security Council (NSC) issued fresh travel warnings, urging citizens to avoid entering Israel via Egypt or Jordan despite the borders remaining open. Both destinations are currently under Level 4 travel alerts, indicating a high threat level.

The NSC specifically advised travelers abroad to stay informed through the Ministry of Transportation before making plans to return. “This is a period of heightened tension, and caution is necessary,” the advisory read.

El Al’s shares dropped 3.5% on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange as investors responded to the extended suspension of services. The airline had remained one of the few operating flights to Tel Aviv since October 2023, even when most foreign carriers suspended operations due to the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Several international airlines had recently resumed services to Israel. However, this progress was halted over the weekend as Israel and Iran exchanged missile strikes, reigniting regional instability and triggering fresh flight cancellations.