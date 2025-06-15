China issues warning to Philippines after military patrols in South China sea

BEIJING – China’s military conducted joint air and sea patrols in the South China Sea, warning the Philippines against increasing tensions by cooperating with countries outside the region.

According to a statement on Sunday from Tian Junli, spokesperson for the People’s Liberation Army’s Southern Theater Command, the patrols were meant to protect China’s sovereignty and maritime rights. He criticized the Philippines for inviting external nations to hold joint patrols, calling it a move that raises regional security risks.

Tian emphasized that the Chinese military remains on high alert and will take firm action to prevent what he described as attempts to “stir up trouble” or create military flashpoints in the disputed waters. He added that such activities are fully monitored and under control.

This comes after the Philippines and the United States held their seventh joint maritime drills in the South China Sea earlier this month. However, the Philippine embassy in Beijing has not yet responded to China’s recent remarks.

The South China Sea remains a major flashpoint in Asia, with China claiming nearly the entire region. Its claims overlap with those of several countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Brunei, despite a 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration rejecting China’s legal basis. China, however, continues to ignore that decision.

As tensions rise, regional stability remains at risk. China’s latest military exercises underline the growing unease between Beijing and Manila, especially as the Philippines strengthens defense ties with allies like the United States.