Cambodia takes border dispute with Thailand to world court after deadly clash

BANGKOK — Cambodia has officially asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to resolve its long-standing border disputes with Thailand, following a deadly skirmish that reignited tensions between the two neighbors.

On May 28, a Cambodian soldier was killed during a brief clash along the 820-kilometer border, parts of which remain undemarcated and contested by both countries. In response, Prime Minister Hun Manet announced that Cambodia would seek a peaceful, legal resolution through the World Court.

Hun Manet shared a photo of Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn delivering a formal letter to the ICJ, stating that bilateral talks had failed to produce results. Cambodia proposed that both nations jointly take the matter to the ICJ, but also confirmed it would move forward independently if Thailand declined.

Although Thai officials have expressed a preference for bilateral discussions and do not recognize the ICJ’s jurisdiction, both sides have agreed to de-escalate and continue talks. The next round of negotiations is scheduled to be held in Thailand this September.

Tensions have already spilled into economic and cultural areas. In a retaliatory move, Phnom Penh announced it would stop purchasing electricity, internet services, and produce from Thailand. Cambodian broadcasters have also been told to halt the airing of Thai films.

Cambodia has previously turned to the ICJ in 1962 and 2013 regarding disputes over the Preah Vihear temple. Hun Manet said the current disputed areas pose a serious risk of future violence and require legal intervention to avoid further conflict.