No casualty as rocket fired at Bajaur house of PM’s aide Zeb

The residence of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Tribal Affairs MNA Mubarak Zeb’s residence in Bajaur was targeted with a rocket in the wee hours of Saturday, according to police.

Last month, an improvised explosive device (IED) had detonated outside the residence of MNA Zeb, partially damaging the house, police had said.

Bajaur District Police Officer Waqas Rafique, told the media that the rocket was fired at the residence of MNA Mubarak Zeb in Bajaur.

“However, it struck the MNA’s neighbour’s house, resulting in damage to the house walls and gate,” he added.

The MNA confirmed the attack in a post on X as well, adding that there were no casualties in the attack.

DPO Rafique added that there were no human casualties.

He said that miscreants had attacked the MNA’s house for the second time in the last two months.