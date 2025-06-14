Work on Karachi-Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorways to start this year: Aleem Khan

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Saturday said that in line with the promise to the public, the construction of the Karachi-Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorways would commence this year.

He added that the Islamic Development Bank has expressed willingness to fund the project while final decision regarding the loan approval is expected in September this year after its board meeting, said a press release issued here.

Commenting on the media talk of Chief Minister of Sindh regarding the Motorways, Abdul Aleem Khan expressed that as the Federal Minister, he takes responsibility for the past year only but does not want to comment on the inaction of previous Governments regarding the construction of the Sukkur, Hyderabad and Karachi Motorways.

He emphasized the corporate importance of connecting Karachi Port to the National Motorway network, highlighting that without this connection, the Motorway’s utility for import, export, and business would be of no use. He pointed out that different political parties, including the Pakistan People Party remained in power but unfortunately, several years were wasted due to the failure to initiate these critical infrastructure projects like Motorways of Karachi-Hyderabad-Sukkur.