Rains, thunderstorms, hail expected across Pakistan until 16th

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday forecast a spell of thunderstorms, strong winds, hailstorms, and heavy rainfall from today until June 16 across various parts of the country.

The Met Office issued a weather alert, warning that intense rain and hail could damage weak infrastructure, electric poles, trees, vehicles, and solar panels in affected areas.

According to the latest temperature readings, Jacobabad recorded the highest temperature at 51°C, while Bahawalnagar, Turbat, Lasbela, Sibi, and Mohenjo Daro saw highs of 49°C. Other cities such as Dadu, Rohri, Noorpur Thal, Bhakkar, Sargodha, Sahiwal, and Sukkur recorded temperatures around 48°C.

The PMD predicts that on June 15, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper and southeastern Sindh, northeastern and southeastern Balochistan, Punjab, Islamabad, and Kashmir will experience partly cloudy skies along with gusty winds, light to moderate showers, and possible hailstorms at isolated locations.

Meanwhile, other regions of the country are expected to remain extremely hot and dry during this period.