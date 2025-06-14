“We made it”: Saheefa Jabbar reunites with husband in Canada after 3-year wait

Model and actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak has finally reunited with her husband Khawaja Khizer Hussain in Canada after three long years. In a heartfelt series of Instagram stories, she shared the emotional journey of their long-distance marriage. She described how they stayed connected while living apart and how it tested their patience and strength.

Saheefa spoke about the silent struggles she faced while waiting for her immigration process. She revealed how she dealt with emotional breakdowns, loneliness, and even moments of deep despair. Despite having money and support, she said the pain of separation was real and often invisible to others. “We’ve seen dark days,” she wrote, recalling how Khizer lived in Canada only for her dream.

She also mentioned her support system, including her mother-in-law, friends, and brother. Even with their presence, she often felt a painful void inside. After taking a break from work in 2024, she struggled to bounce back. But small acts of kindness — like friends checking in — helped her move forward slowly.

Now living in Toronto, Saheefa is starting a new chapter with her husband and younger brother. Though she admits not having it all, she accepts the beauty in the mess. “Maybe that’s how life works — we leave, we find, we grow,” she reflected. Her story is not a fairytale, but a raw and real beginning.

In the past, Saheefa spoke openly about the toll of long-distance marriage. She said missed hugs turned into long fights and phone calls could never replace presence. But now, in 2025, she’s choosing peace, healing, and love — finally together, after the wait.