Canada’s sikhs outraged over Modi’s G7 invite amid tensions and threats

Sikh community leaders in Canada have strongly condemned Prime Minister Mark Carney’s decision to invite Indian PM Narendra Modi to the G7 summit. The summit, held in Alberta, begins Sunday, and Modi’s presence will mark his first visit to Canada in ten years. While India is not a G7 member, Carney extended the invitation citing India’s role in global supply chains.

However, for many in Canada’s Sikh community—some of whom have faced death threats allegedly linked to India—the decision is deeply hurtful. Sikh activist Moninder Singh, a friend of slain separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, called the move “insulting.” Singh, who had to flee his home in 2023 after police warned of threats to his life, said the community feels betrayed and devalued.

Tensions between India and Canada have been high since former PM Justin Trudeau accused Indian officials of involvement in Nijjar’s killing. Though India denied responsibility and called the claims “preposterous,” Canada expelled six Indian diplomats. India responded in kind. Canadian police later confirmed they had informed over a dozen Sikh activists about threats to their lives.

Despite these concerns, Carney defended the invitation as a strategic move to diversify trade and secure alliances amid a trade war with the U.S. He also said Modi had agreed to a “law enforcement dialogue” to ease tensions. Still, critics argue the Canadian government ignored human rights issues in favor of economic interests.

Some Sikh leaders argue Modi’s invitation should have included conditions—such as India taking responsibility or cooperating in the Nijjar investigation. But political analysts suggest Carney’s decision reflects pragmatic diplomacy over idealism, as Canada balances global alliances and internal unrest.