Brigadier general Majid Mousavi appointed new commander of Iran’s aerospace Force

Iran has appointed Brigadier General Majid Mousavi as the new commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued the order on Saturday, confirming Mousavi’s promotion. This leadership change comes at a critical moment for Iran’s military posture.

The appointment follows the killing of General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, who led the Aerospace Force for years and was considered a key architect of Iran’s missile and drone programs. He was martyred in an Israeli airstrike, along with several other senior military officials and scientists. The strike took place during a major Israeli offensive that targeted Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure.

According to Mehr News Agency, General Hajizadeh was one of Iran’s most strategic military minds. His death is seen as a major loss for Iran’s defense sector. The attack reportedly killed 78 people, including top military figures, six nuclear scientists, and 20 children. It has sparked widespread outrage and national mourning in Iran.

Iran has since launched a major retaliatory operation named “Wa’adah Sadiq 3” (True Promise 3). Under this response, dozens of ballistic missiles were fired at Israeli sites, destroying buildings and killing several people, including five Israeli citizens. The conflict has intensified regional tensions and increased fears of a broader war in the Middle East.

General Majid Mousavi is now tasked with restoring leadership and advancing Iran’s aerospace and missile capabilities. Military analysts believe his appointment reflects Tehran’s focus on strengthening its strategic deterrence and continuing General Hajizadeh’s legacy amid growing hostilities.