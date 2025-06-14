Israel warns “Tehran will burn” after massive missile exchange with Iran

Tensions between Israel and Iran have escalated to dangerous new levels following a large-scale missile exchange. Israel launched its biggest-ever airstrikes on Iran, targeting military and nuclear sites. In response, Iran fired hundreds of missiles and drones, naming the operation “True Promise 3.” Both sides suffered damage and casualties as strikes hit key cities including Tel Aviv and Tehran.

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that “Tehran will burn” if Iran continues attacking Israeli civilians. Explosions rocked Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, forcing people into shelters. At least four Israelis died and over 60 were injured. Meanwhile, Iran reported dozens of deaths, including senior commanders and nuclear scientists, as Israeli strikes hit Tehran and Isfahan.

In retaliation, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed they struck multiple Israeli military bases and weapon sites. Missiles pierced Israel’s defenses and hit buildings in dense urban areas. Fires broke out, and emergency teams rescued people trapped in rubble. Iran said more strikes will follow until Israel “pays the price” for its aggression.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country was in a “historic campaign” to stop Iran’s nuclear ambitions. He confirmed strikes on Iran’s nuclear facility in Isfahan. Meanwhile, Iranian media reported more attacks on Tehran’s Mehrabad airport and surrounding regions. Both sides remain on high alert as more missiles are expected.

The conflict also disrupted global travel and trade. Flights over Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon were cancelled or delayed. Oil prices surged, and the U.S. called for restraint. The UN nuclear chief warned of grave risks to nuclear safety. Still, neither Israel nor Iran shows signs of backing down, raising fears of a full-scale regional war.