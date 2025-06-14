India’s attempt to push Pakistan onto FATF grey list fails amid strong opposition

India made strong efforts to include Pakistan in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list during the recent FATF plenary meeting. Despite India’s persistent diplomatic push, these attempts were unsuccessful due to resistance from key member countries.

During the meeting, the Indian delegation presented detailed arguments to place Pakistan on the grey list, accusing it of inadequate measures against money laundering and terror financing. However, FATF members decided to keep Pakistan on the less severe “reporting list” instead, recognizing the progress Pakistan has made in financial reforms.

China played a pivotal role by openly supporting Pakistan’s case and advocating for relief measures. This backing was crucial in countering India’s efforts and helped Pakistan maintain its global financial standing.

Moreover, Turkey and Japan also supported Pakistan during the discussions. Their combined backing further strengthened Pakistan’s position, highlighting international confidence in Pakistan’s ongoing compliance with FATF requirements.

Meanwhile, Lebanon was added to the FATF grey list due to concerns over its financial controls. Pakistan, on its part, is now focused on continuing reforms and fully meeting FATF’s conditions to eventually secure its removal from any watchlists.