“Still ashamed”: Khawaja Asif calls Abhinandan’s release a national surrender

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif called the return of Indian pilot Abhinandan in 2019 a major mistake and a form of national surrender. Speaking in the National Assembly, he said the decision hurt Pakistan’s military pride. He claimed it was made by former Army Chief General Bajwa in agreement with the then Prime Minister.

The minister said Abhinandan was sent back within 24 hours, just after Pakistan had downed his jet in Azad Kashmir. He argued that this turned the Pakistan Air Force’s clear victory into a symbolic defeat. “We were ashamed then, and we are still ashamed today,” Asif stated in parliament.

He criticized the leadership’s urgency in returning the pilot without any conditions. According to him, Pakistan missed an opportunity to hold India accountable on a larger diplomatic stage. He also suggested that the gesture of peace was not appreciated or reciprocated by India.

Shifting focus to foreign policy, Asif condemned Israel’s attacks on Palestinians, saying Pakistan will never recognize Israel. He criticized recent visits by Pakistani-origin individuals to Israel, questioning who sponsored them and calling the trips unacceptable.

Asif voiced strong support for Iran. He said Pakistan will stand with Iran on international platforms. He made it clear that Pakistan values its regional alliances and will help its neighbours in times of crisis.