Khanpur dam close to drying up: Only 25 days of water supply left

The Khanpur Dam, a major water source for Islamabad and Rawalpindi, is nearing a dangerous low due to dry weather and less rain. According to officials, only 25 days of usable water remain. The dam, which usually supports domestic and recreational needs, is now under pressure from falling inflows and rising demand.

Data shows the dam’s current water level is 1,910 feet—just 11 feet above the critical dead level of 1,921 feet. Water inflow has dropped to only 16 cusecs per day, while the daily outflow is 127 cusecs. Of this, 96.18 cusecs go to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB). The situation is worsening daily, with a 0.10-foot drop recorded every day.

Officials warn that if the region does not receive heavy rainfall in the next 10 to 15 days, the dam may reach dead level. Lack of rain in key catchment areas like Margalla Hills and Galiyat has worsened the crisis. Dry patches and rocks are now visible even near the main reservoir and spillways.

The water shortage has already forced authorities to cut off irrigation supply to farmland in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a month ago. In cities like Taxila and Wah, groundwater is also declining. As a result, the local farming community and residents are worried about crop damage and household water shortages.

Meanwhile, tourism at the dam has declined sharply. Visitors are staying away due to the low water level. Boat operators have pulled their boats ashore as business dries up. Khanpur Dam, located 40 km from Islamabad and 15 km from Haripur, is now at the center of a growing water crisis that demands urgent weather relief and water management planning.