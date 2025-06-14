Israel now facing consequences of its actions, says top Iranian commander

A top commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), General Ahmad Vahidi, has warned that Israel has entered the stage of facing consequences for its aggression. Speaking to Iranian media, General Vahidi said Israel has realized the seriousness of its mistake after attacking Iran. He emphasized that Tel Aviv is now paying the price for its actions.

According to Vahidi, Iranian missile strikes directly hit key military and industrial targets in Tel Aviv, including the Ministry of Defense. He said the most critical targets were the airbases of Nevatim, Ovda, and Tel Nof. These bases housed Israeli Air Force command and other major combat centers. Iran claims these same bases were used to launch the recent attacks on its territory.

General Vahidi confirmed that over 150 Israeli targets were successfully struck during Iran’s missile operation. He stated that Israel now understands Iran’s capability to respond with full force. He also warned that Iran could carry out similar retaliatory operations in the future if provoked again.

He added that Israel wrongly believed it could weaken Iran by targeting a few military sites. However, Iran did not stay silent. “The enemy made a grave mistake,” he said, “and now it has entered the phase of paying the price.” Vahidi’s remarks show a strong and continued message of deterrence from Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations also issued a warning. He stated that Iran would respond firmly to what he called Israel’s “unprovoked aggression.” Iran has made it clear that it sees its recent missile attacks as a justified act of self-defence under international law.