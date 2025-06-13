Govt’s advice to zaireen

The government on Friday advised the Pakistani Zaireen to reconsider their plans to travel to Iran and Iraq, keeping in view the situation, emerged after Israel’s attack on Iran. “In view of the evolving security situation in the region, the Zaireen from Pakistan are advised to reconsider their travel plans to Iran and Iraq,” Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement. Earlier, the Foreign Ministry activated a 24/7 Crisis Management Unit to ensure safety and security of Pakistani nationals and Zaireen in Iran. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to a PM Office statement, also instructed the Pakistani Embassy in Tehran to provide all possible assistance to Zaireen and other community members.