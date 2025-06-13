Crisis Unit activated

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday activated its Crisis Management Unit to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani nationals and pilgrims, after Israel carried out military strikes in Tehran and other Iranian cities. “In order to ensure safety & security of our nationals/Zaireens in Iran, we have activated a 24/7 Crisis Management Unit (CMU) at Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar wrote on X, who earlier condemned the strikes which he said had shaken the foundations of international law as well as the conscience of humanity. DPM Dar said that the Pakistan Embassy in Tehran had also been directed to provide all facilitation to community members and Zaireens. The Embassy’s hotline number is: (0098)-2166941388, he added.