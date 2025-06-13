Pakistan on Friday condemned what it called Israel’s “unjustified and illegitimate aggression” against Iran after strikes targeted nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders as part of an operation to prevent Tehran from building an atomic weapon.

Prime Minister

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemning Israel’s attack on Iran, said that this “highly irresponsible” act was “deeply alarming” and risked further instability in an already volatile region.

“I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, today’s unprovoked attack on Iran by Israel…This grave and highly irresponsible act is deeply alarming and risks further de-stabilising an already volatile region,” he wrote on X.

He also conveyed his deepest sympathies to the Iranian people on the loss of lives in this attack.

The prime minister also urged the international community and the United Nations to take urgent steps to prevent any further escalation that could imperil regional and global peace.

President

President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday strongly condemned the blatant Israeli aggression against Iran, calling it a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran.

“The Israeli military strikes are a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran, and amount to total disregard of the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law”, the president said, according to a President House press release.

He conveyed his deepest sympathies to the brotherly people of Iran on the loss of lives in this attack.

President Zardari also urged the international community and the United Nations to hold the aggressor accountable and take immediate action to prevent the situation from further escalation.

Deputy Prime Minister

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Friday strongly condemned the “unjustified” Israeli attacks on Iran, calling it a brazen violation of Iran’s sovereignty.

The deputy prime minister, in a statement on his X timeline, said that this abhorrent action had shaken the foundations of international law as well as the conscience of humanity.

Besides, the Israeli strikes also gravely undermined regional stability and international security, he added.

The deputy prime minister reiterated that Pakistan stood in solidarity with the Government and the people of Iran.

Earlier, the Foreign Office spokesperson also said that the Israeli military strikes violated the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran and clearly contravene the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law.

Iran has the right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter, the FO spokesperson added.In a separate statement, Pakistan’s foreign office said Iran has the right to self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

“The international community and the United Nations bear responsibility to uphold international law, stop this aggression immediately and hold the aggressor accountable for its actions,” the statement read.

Bilawal

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday strongly condemned Israel’s unprovoked attack on Iran, terming it a grave threat to regional stability.

In a tweet, Bilawal Bhutto expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of life caused by the strike and extended his heartfelt condolences to the Iranian people during this difficult time.

“I strongly condemn Israel’s unprovoked attack on Iran, which has resulted in tragic loss of life and poses a grave threat to regional stability,” he said.

Calling for urgent international intervention, he urged the United Nations and all responsible nations to work collectively to de-escalate tensions and uphold international law, so that peace and security may prevail over aggression and conflict.

Foreign Office

The Foreign Office strongly condemned the “unjustified and illegitimate” aggression by Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran, reaffirming that it stood in resolute solidarity with the government and the people of Iran.

“The Israeli military strikes violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and clearly contravene the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law. Iran has the right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter,” Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement.

He said that Pakistan stood in “resolute solidarity” with the people of Iran and unequivocally denounced these blatant provocations, which constituted a grave danger and a serious threat to the peace, security, and stability of the entire region and beyond, with serious implications.

The spokesperson said that the international community and the United Nations had the responsibility to uphold international law, stop this aggression immediately and hold the aggressor accountable for its actions.