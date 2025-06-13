PM stresses need for public awareness on blood donations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paying tribute to “voluntary heroes” for selflessly donating blood, stressed the need for increased public awareness about the critical need of regular blood donations for patients.

“There is a need for increased public awareness about the critical need of regular blood donations for patients undergoing surgeries, childbirth and for those suffering from serious ailments like cancer and anemia,” the prime minister said in his message to the nation on World Blood Donor Day annually commemorated on June 14.

He said the Day was commemorated to pay a global tribute to voluntary heroes who selflessly donate blood to join a noble cause of giving a second chance to live to millions of human beings, besides underscoring the urgency to ensure continued blood donations.

He said that the theme for World Blood Donor Day 2025 “Give blood, Give hope: together we save lives” aptly emphasized on the need for regular blood donations to kindle hope of life in patients.