PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,949.56 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 1,949.56 points, a negative change of 1.57 percent, closing at 122,143.57 points as compared to 124,093.12 points on the last trading day. Drones A total of 968,346,528 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,024,633,864 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 29.558 billion against Rs 50.539 billion on the last trading day. As many as 469 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 130 of them recorded gains and 304 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 35 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Pervez Ahmed Co. with 116,655,242 shares at Rs 2.93 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 100,891,108 shares at Rs 1.45 per share and 1st.Capital Sec with 85,324,384 shares at Rs 3.06 per share. Supernet Technologies Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 41.74 per share closing at Rs873.40 whereas runner-up was Faisal Spinning Mills Limited with Rs29.96 rise in its share price to close at Rs329.96. PIA Holding Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 2,098.79 per share price, closing at Rs 18,889.10, whereas the runner-up Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs 199.39 decline in its per share price to Rs 1,794.55.