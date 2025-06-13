Gold prices up by Rs.4,600

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.4,600 and was traded at Rs.361,500 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs. 356,900 on last trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.4,023 to Rs.310,007 from Rs. 305,984 and for 10 grams of 22 Karat it went up by Rs3,688 to Rs.284,183 from Rs. 280,495. The rates of per tola silver also increased by Rs.35 to Rs.3,780 and ten gram silver rose by Rs.30 to close at Rs.3,240. The price of gold in the international market went up by $46 to $3,417, whereas the prices of silver surged by $0.35 to $36.22, the Association reported.