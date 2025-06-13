SBP injects over Rs 13.5 trillion

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs 13,514 billion in the market through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) on Friday. The central bank conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7 and 14 day tenors on June 13, 2025 and accepted an amount of Rs 13,103 billion against 33 quotes while another Rs 411 billion were injected through Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based OMO. For the Reverse Repo Purchase, SBP received 30 quotes for the 7-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 12,829.4 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.03% to 11.16%. SBP accepted an amount of Rs 12,650 billion against 30 quotes at 11.03% rate of return. The total amount offered at 11.03% was Rs 3,026.1 billion, out of which SBP accepted Rs 2,846.7 billion on a pro-rata basis.