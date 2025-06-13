itel Pakistan Appoints CAT Pakistan as Exclusive Accessories Distributor.

In a move that marks a new chapter in Pakistan’s connected lifestyle journey, itel Pakistan has signed a strategic partnership with CAT (City Advance Tech) Pakistan, officially appointing them as the exclusive nationwide distributor for its range of accessories and audio products. This partnership is part of itel’s broader vision to go beyond mobile phones and lead in smart living solutions anchored by the launch of itel Home, a retail experience dedicated to smart life products. With itel Home, the brand is rapidly expanding its footprint across Pakistan, making quality accessories, audio, and smart devices more accessible to consumers everywhere.

The signing ceremony took place at Advance Telecom’s Head Office in Karachi, and brought together leadership from all three organizations—each playing a pivotal role in enabling tech access across the country. With CAT Pakistan’s nationwide distribution strength and Advance Telecom’s logistics and retail footprint, itel is poised to significantly scale the availability of its accessories portfolio in Pakistan.

Speaking at the ceremony, Veeki Chen, CEO of itel Pakistan, said: “itel has always focused on making technology not just accessible, but relevant to real-life needs. With this partnership, we’re strengthening our presence in the accessories segment especially in markets where reliability and affordability matter most. CAT Pakistan’s deep market understanding makes them the right partner for this next chapter. This year, we are also launching our itel Home smart life ecosystem and targeting 100 itel Home Stores across Pakistan, making smart living more accessible than ever before.”

The partnership covers a wide range of itel accessories, including audio devices, chargers, power banks, wearables, and smart lifestyle products offered at price points designed to meet the evolving expectations of Pakistan’s youth and value-conscious consumers.

Muhammad Ubaid Amin, CEO of CAT Pakistan, shared: “We’re excited to bring itel’s growing range of accessories closer to consumers across Pakistan. Our goal is simple, expand availability, improve service, and ensure that reliable tech is never out of reach. We see this as a long-term relationship built on shared values and scale.”

This alliance also builds on the operational backbone of Advance Telecom, a long-standing partner of both itel and CAT. With a vast retail network, after-sales infrastructure, and deep market penetration, Advance Telecom will help ensure product availability from major cities to underserved areas.

Rizwan Majeed, CEO of Advance Telecom, added: “This partnership brings together three organizations with a common purpose to serve the Pakistani consumer better. The accessories market is growing rapidly, and this collaboration is our collective response to that demand.”

The event was attended by key leadership including Muhammad Naveed Amin (COO, CAT Pakistan), Abdul Rehman (Business Controller, Advance Telecom), Aamir Hameed (Head of Sales, Advance Telecom), and Khawaja Haris (Business Development Director – Accessories & Audio, itel Pakistan).

This partnership reflects itel’s broader vision of evolving from a mobile brand into a smart life enabler offering practical, stylish, and affordable tech that supports modern lifestyles. As digital consumption habits shift and consumer expectations grow, itel aims to be wherever the next wave of tech demand emerges.

For more details, visit itel Pakistan’s official website and social media channels.

About itel

Established over 15 years, itel is a reliable smart life brand for everyone. Adopting “Enjoy better life” as its brand philosophy, itel’s mission is to provide budget-friendly consumer electronic products and lifestyle products to everyone. It democratizes technology by giving entry to technology and connections to consumers without prior access to it. After more than 10 years’ development, itel has expanded its presence in more than 70 emerging markets globally. itel has a product portfolio of smartphones, accessories, electrics, speakers, home appliances and lifestyle products and in 2023 it ranked No.1 Global Smartphone brand under $75 and No.1 feature phone brand.

About CAT Pakistan

CAT Pakistan is one of the country’s most trusted tech distributors, providing end-to-end supply chain and retail solutions for global technology brands. A joint venture between City’s Pakistan and Advance Telecom, CAT combines deep market expertise with nationwide reach. With a footprint spanning both urban and rural markets, CAT delivers access and scalability at every level.