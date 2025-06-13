Mohammad Yousuf resigns from Pakistan coaching role amid reshuffle at NCA

Former Pakistan captain and legendary batter Mohammad Yousuf has stepped down from his role at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Lahore, sources close to the matter confirmed. He tendered his resignation to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier this week, citing personal reasons and a need to focus on family and other commitments.

Yousuf had been serving as the batting coach at the NCA, where he worked closely with emerging batters. He had also played an important role in mentoring players in the Pakistan senior team. His last official coaching duty was during Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand earlier this year. Notably, he was not part of the coaching staff during the recent home series against Bangladesh, indicating his quiet exit from the setup.

His appointment at the NCA was aimed at improving the technical skills of younger players. Yousuf’s vast international experience, over 17,000 runs in Tests and ODIs, made him a key figure in Pakistan’s cricket development. Many current and upcoming batters credited him for helping refine their techniques and mindset. His departure, therefore, leaves a gap in PCB’s player development system.

Though the PCB has not issued a formal announcement, officials familiar with the situation describe the parting as respectful and amicable. There is still potential for future collaboration, should Yousuf choose to return in a different capacity. For now, Jason Gillespie remains the head coach of the national team, but changes to the NCA staff are expected.

With Pakistan set to enter a busy international season, including ICC events and a tour of Australia, Yousuf’s exit adds to the coaching shakeup. His absence will likely be felt at both domestic and national levels, especially in nurturing batting talent that remains a long-standing challenge for Pakistan cricket.