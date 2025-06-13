Global unrest hits home: SBP set to maintain interest rate at 12%

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is expected to keep its interest rate at 12% in its meeting on Monday. Earlier, analysts had predicted a rate cut. But after Israel’s recent military strike on Iran, many changed their views. The risk of higher oil prices and global instability raised fears of inflation.

A Reuters snap poll showed that 11 out of 14 experts now expect no change in rates. Only three forecast a rate cut. Analysts believe rising geopolitical tensions will drive up commodity prices, especially oil. This could lead to higher inflation and hurt Pakistan’s already weak currency.

Pakistan has struggled with high inflation over the past two years. In May 2023, inflation peaked near 40%. It then dropped but recently ticked up to 3.5% in May 2025. This was above the government’s projection. Experts say global prices and fading base effects are to blame.

The SBP had slashed rates by 1,000 basis points after they peaked at 22%. A modest cut followed in May. But the recent conflict and rising oil prices may force the bank to stay cautious. Many fear further easing could hurt the economy if inflation rises again.

The central bank’s decision also comes days after the federal budget announcement. Defence spending rose 20%, but total expenses were cut by 7%. The government expects 4.2% growth this year. However, experts say that will be hard to achieve unless inflation is controlled and exports improve.