Pakistan advises citizens to avoid travel to Iran and Iraq amid rising tensions

Pakistan has urged its citizens to reconsider travel plans to Iran and Iraq due to rising tensions after Israel launched airstrikes on Iran. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned against unnecessary travel to these countries amid the unstable security situation. Citizens and pilgrims have been advised to exercise extra caution and carefully evaluate the risks before traveling.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Pakistan is closely monitoring the evolving situation through its embassies in Tehran and Baghdad. Authorities remain in constant contact with local officials to ensure the safety of Pakistani nationals. The ministry also advised Pakistani travelers to stay updated on security developments in both countries.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed government agencies to provide full support to Pakistani pilgrims currently in Iran. He instructed all concerned departments to coordinate efforts for their protection and ensure their safe and swift return to Pakistan. In response, a crisis management cell was set up at the Foreign Office to handle emergencies and assist citizens abroad.

The Prime Minister emphasized that all possible resources should be mobilized to safeguard Pakistani nationals until the regional tensions ease. He ordered embassies in Iran and Iraq to remain on high alert and to keep the government informed about any security threats or urgent needs of the citizens.

Earlier today, Israel struck multiple military and nuclear facilities across Iran, targeting senior military leaders and killing six top scientists. This escalation has intensified fears of a wider conflict in the region, leading Pakistan to issue the travel advisory and activate emergency protocols to protect its citizens.