Sindh presents Rs 3.45 trillion budget with salary and pension increases

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presented the budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, totaling Rs 3.45 trillion. He announced a 10 to 12 percent ad hoc relief allowance for government employees. Additionally, five taxes will be abolished to reduce the financial burden on citizens, including the removal of professional tax and entertainment duty.

The Chief Minister said the budget is comprehensive and aims to utilize Sindh’s untapped potential. He stressed focus on social welfare, infrastructure innovation, and economic independence. Government employees in grades 1 to 16 will receive a 12% relief allowance, while those in grades 17 to 22 will get 10%. Pension payments will increase by 8%, with enhanced allowances for disabled employees.

Murad Ali Shah highlighted major investments in health and education. He said Rs 34.4 billion were spent on health, and the Sindh Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases treated more patients than anywhere else in Pakistan. The Gambat Institute performed 308 liver transplants this year, while children receive top care through the Sindh Institute of Child Health.

To improve governance, the budget introduces digital initiatives like a KPI dashboard for project monitoring and blockchain for transparent land records. A digital birth registration system will link health and education data. Agriculture will also receive special attention with subsidies for drip irrigation and new machinery for farmers under the Benazir Hari Card program.

Opposition members protested loudly during the budget speech, accusing the government of favoring landlords over citizens. Opposition Leader Ali Khurshidi claimed the budget ignored urban Sindh and protected only the interests of powerful landlords. Despite this, the government plans to focus on social welfare and shift education funding directly to schools.