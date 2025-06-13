Pakistan keeps airspace open despite regional conflict

Pakistan has kept its airspace fully open and working, even as tensions grow after Israel’s recent strikes on Iran. In contrast, nearby countries like Iraq, Jordan, and Syria have closed their air routes due to security concerns. But Pakistan is handling the situation calmly and professionally.

According to the Pakistan Airports Authority, the country is managing increased air traffic with care. More planes are using Pakistan’s airspace now, but operations remain smooth. Officials said there are no delays or problems for flights passing through.

They added that international flights continue to fly over Pakistan without facing any restrictions. Skilled teams are managing the rising traffic using strong airspace planning. This shows Pakistan’s strong ability to stay stable in tough times.

Meanwhile, the regional situation remains tense. Israeli airstrikes killed top Iranian military leaders and six nuclear scientists. The attacks also caused civilian deaths, with five people killed and over 50 injured.

Still, Pakistan has chosen not to shut its skies. Instead, it is offering a safe path for international flights. This move highlights Pakistan’s responsible role during a time of conflict in the region.