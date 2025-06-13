Iran names new military chiefs after Israeli strikes kill top commanders

Iran has swiftly appointed new military leaders after losing its top defense figures in deadly Israeli airstrikes on Friday morning. The air raids targeted Iran’s nuclear and military facilities and killed key figures, including General Mohammad Bagheri and Major General Hossein Salami.

In response, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari as the acting Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces. Sayyari previously served as Deputy Coordinator and Navy Commander and is known for his strategic defense background.

Additionally, General Ahmad Vahidi, a senior military official and former defense minister, was appointed as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). He replaces Hossein Salami, who was killed in the same attack. Vahidi is known for his hardline views and close ties to the IRGC elite.

The appointments came within hours of the attack, reflecting Iran’s urgency to maintain command structure and readiness. Iranian officials called the Israeli strikes a violation of international law and vowed a strong response.

Now, under new leadership, Iran is expected to take decisive military and diplomatic steps. The region remains on high alert as tensions between Iran and Israel continue to escalate.