Finn Allen breaks Chris Gayle’s record with 19 sixes in t20 masterclass

New Zealand’s Finn Allen has set a new world record by smashing 19 sixes in a single T20 innings. He achieved this during a stunning knock for San Francisco Unicorns against Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket. Allen’s explosive performance broke the previous record of 18 sixes held by West Indies legend Chris Gayle.

Allen scored 151 runs from just 51 balls, thrilling fans with his powerful shots all around the ground. Moreover, he reached 150 runs in only 49 balls, setting a record for the fastest 150 in T20 cricket. He also became the first New Zealander to hit a T20 century in just 34 balls.

San Francisco Unicorns posted a huge total of 269 runs for 5 wickets. Washington Freedom failed to chase the target and were bowled out for 146 in only 13.1 overs. The Unicorns won the match by a massive margin of 123 runs, thanks to Allen’s brilliant batting.

Pakistan’s Haris Rauf also played a key role with the ball. He took 3 important wickets and helped secure the win. His pace attack added pressure on the opposition after Allen’s batting storm.

This match will be remembered for Finn Allen’s historic innings. His performance has now placed him among the top T20 players in the world. Fans and experts hailed the young star for breaking records and entertaining cricket lovers everywhere.