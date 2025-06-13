Global leaders urge restraint as Israel strikes Iran, world reacts with concern

Israel launched deadly airstrikes on Iran early Friday, targeting nuclear and military sites. Prime Minister Netanyahu claimed the attack aimed to stop Iran’s nuclear weapons program. Iran, however, maintains its nuclear work is peaceful. The strike killed at least six nuclear scientists and damaged buildings in Tehran. Israel has declared a state of emergency fearing Iranian retaliation.

The attack triggered strong reactions from countries around the world. Pakistan condemned the strikes, calling them illegal and dangerous for regional peace. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif labeled the attack “highly irresponsible,” while Pakistan’s Foreign Office said Iran had the right to defend itself under the UN Charter. Other Muslim countries like Qatar and the UAE also voiced concern and urged restraint.

The United States clarified it was not involved in the strikes. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington’s priority is the safety of its forces in the region. He warned Iran not to target American personnel or assets. President Donald Trump said Iran must not obtain nuclear weapons and urged a return to negotiations.

Meanwhile, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan expressed deep concern. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong warned of further instability in an already tense region. Japan said it would increase diplomatic efforts to avoid escalation and ensure the safety of its citizens. New Zealand called the developments “unwelcome” and feared military miscalculation.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that Iran’s Natanz nuclear site was among the targets. It said it is monitoring the situation closely and is in contact with Iranian officials. As calls for peace grow louder, the global community is urging both sides to avoid further violence and return to dialogue.