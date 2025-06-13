Top Iranian commander Hossein Salami killed in Israeli airstrikes on Tehran

Major General Hossein Salami, head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), was killed in Israeli airstrikes on Tehran. Iranian state media confirmed his death along with top nuclear scientists Farid Abbasi and Mohammad Mehdi. The attacks also killed Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya HQ. These strikes mark a major blow to Iran’s military leadership.

Israel launched multiple airstrikes across Iran, targeting both military and nuclear facilities. Loud explosions were heard in northeast Tehran. Thick smoke was seen rising from several areas. Iranian state TV reported that the IRGC headquarters in Tehran was directly hit. This led to the death of senior military officials and caused panic in residential areas.

According to Iranian media, several residential zones in Tehran were also struck. The attacks killed many civilians, including children. State television aired scenes of damaged homes and grieving families. Rescue workers were seen pulling victims from debris. Iran has declared national mourning as public anger continues to rise.

The airstrikes hit dozens of locations across Iran, including sensitive nuclear sites. Israeli forces claim they acted in preemptive self-defense. However, Iran calls it a clear act of war. Tensions in the region have now reached a critical level. Iran’s leadership has promised a strong and direct response to the attacks.

This attack comes just days before planned U.S.-Iran nuclear talks. The assassination of top Iranian commanders has shocked the nation. Iran’s military is now on full alert. The risk of regional conflict is growing, and international observers fear a broader war may soon follow.