PPP announces nationwide protest against ‘elite-centric’ federal budget

PPPThe Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Thursday rejected the federal budget for the upcoming fiscal year and announced a nationwide protest campaign against what it termed an “elite-centric” economic policy.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, In-charge of the PPP’s People’s Labour Bureau, Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad, lambasted the federal government for presenting a budget that, he claimed, favoured the wealthy and ignored the plight of the working class and the poor.

“The rich have made a budget for the rich. There is nothing in it for the common man,” he said. “Every section of the elite has received financial relief, while the burden continues to fall on the underprivileged.”

The PPP leader said that the party had started contacting trade unions across the country to mobilise support for the protest. He stated that demonstrations would be held in all provinces before the passage of the federal budget in the National Assembly.

“The government’s economic policy is anti-people. We will resist it on all fronts. The responsibility of any political instability will rest with the rulers,” he said.

Referring to the increase in salaries of top government functionaries, including members of the cabinet, parliamentarians, and the heads of constitutional bodies, Mr Ahmed termed the move a “financial obscenity”.

“The speaker and chairman have received a massive hike in salaries, while the labourers are told that their raise must align with the inflation rate,” he remarked. “Is this not economic injustice?”

He further criticised the reported proposal to end pensions for government employees after 10 years of retirement, calling it a “cruel and inhuman decision”.

“The World Bank is warning about rising poverty, our farmers are in distress, yet this government continues to serve only the elite,” Mr Ahmad added.