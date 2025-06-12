NDMA predicts rain, windstorms in several parts of the country

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued an advisory ahead of the predicted cloudy weather, scattered rain, and windstorms between Friday and Wednesday (June 13-16) in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, the Potohar region, and upper Punjab.

An impact-based weather advisory issued by NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) has urged the public to take precautions and stay updated via the NDMA app, as extreme heat is expected to affect the rest of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, some areas of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), from Friday to Wednesday (13-18 June).

A weak western weather system is forecast to affect the upper regions of the country from 13th to 16th June, which may influence weather conditions across multiple provinces.

In Punjab, hot weather is expected to persist throughout the week.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), mostly hot conditions are predicted, but scattered rain and windstorms are likely in several districts, including Chitral, Dir, Haripur, Karak, Kohat, Kohistan, Khyber, Kurram, Mansehra, Mohmand, Nowshera, Malakand, Charsadda, Abbottabad, Bannu, Buner, Hazara, Peshawar, Swabi, Swat, Waziristan, and adjoining areas.

Sindh and Balochistan are forecast to remain predominantly hot and dry throughout the advisory period. In Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), hot weather will prevail, although areas such as Astore, Skardu, Hunza, Shighar, Bagh, and Neelum Valley may receive isolated rainfall from 13th to 16th June. NDMA, through NEOC, is closely monitoring the situation and maintaining coordination with provincial and district authorities to ensure timely preparedness and response.