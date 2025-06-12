UK royals, world leaders express grief over Indian plane crash

World leaders expressed deep sorrow after the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. An Air India flight carrying 242 passengers crashed shortly after takeoff. Sadly, 241 people died, and only one passenger survived. The crash shocked the world and raised concerns about flight safety.

King Charles and Queen Camilla of Britain shared a message on social media. They said they were “deeply saddened” by the news. The King offered prayers and sympathy to the families who lost loved ones. British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called the crash “devastating” and said many British citizens were on board.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen sent condolences and said Europe stands with India during this hard time. Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron also expressed their sorrow. They all showed support for the victims and their families.

Other world leaders, including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Ireland’s Prime Minister Michael Martin, shared their grief. Bangladesh’s Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus offered help and aid to India. Leaders emphasized the need for unity and compassion after this disaster.

The flight had 169 Indian passengers, 53 from the UK, one Canadian, seven Portuguese, and 11 children. The plane crashed near Ahmedabad Airport while heading to London. The tragic event has affected many countries, leading to widespread mourning and support worldwide.