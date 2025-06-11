Bilawal slams India’s use of terror as foreign policy tool

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and head of high-level parliamentary delegation Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Wednesday said India’s narrative was based on ‘lies and propaganda,’ while Pakistan’s stance was rooted in ‘truth and peace.’

He criticized India for using terrorism as a foreign policy tool and pointed out that Indian agencies had been targeting Sikh activists around the world.

Speaking at a press conference along with delegation members, Bilawal said US President Trump’s multiple offers of mediation reflected his desire to establish peace between Pakistan and India. However, he regretted that Indian government seemed to be sabotaging such efforts.

He welcomed the US State Department’s recent statement, highlighting former President Donald Trump’s willingness to mediate Kashmir issue during his tenure.

“Pakistan has always sought peace through dialogue and diplomacy,” Bilawal said, emphasising that resolving all outstanding issues, including Jammu and Kashmir dispute, must come through peaceful negotiations.

He stressed that lasting peace between Pakistan and India was in the interest of international community.

Bilawal asserted that India had repeatedly failed to produce credible evidence to support its terrorism allegations against Pakistan. “Despite our continuous demands, India has not been able to prove any of its claims,” he said.

He said: “India knows well that Pakistan has no links with terrorism. Its efforts to malign us will fail, and we will continue to pursue peace in the region.”

He further said that Pakistan sought peaceful solutions to all disputes – Kashmir, and water issues – through dialogue.

Bilawal said: “Even President Trump acknowledged that dialogue on Kashmir is essential. If the U.S. must push India to the negotiating table, it should, because peace is in the world’s best interest.”

Bilawal also condemned India’s reported campaign against Sikh communities abroad and its involvement in terrorism within Pakistan. “We call on India to stop sponsoring terrorism beyond its borders,” he added.

He warned that India’s threats to cut off water supplies to Pakistan were a violation of UN Charter.

Commenting on Pakistan’s recent security achievements, Bilawal said: “The recent conflict has shown that even as a smaller nation, Pakistan has the strength to defend itself on all fronts.”

He said that elevation of Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal was a recognition of his leadership and Pakistan’s military success in recent standoff with India.

Separately, the US has said President Donald Trump would like to mediate between India and Pakistan over the decades-old Kashmir dispute, describing such a move as consistent with his desire to resolve “generational” conflicts around the world.

“What I do know is that I think we all recognize that President Trump in each step that he takes, it’s made to solve generational differences between countries, generational war,” she continued. “So it doesn’t – it shouldn’t surprise anyone that he’d want to manage something like that.”

Bruce maintained Trump had the ability to bring enemies “to the table to have conversations that nobody thought was possible.” She added that she hoped “something like that” could be resolved during the current American administration’s term in office, referring to the Kashmir dispute.

In a related development, the State Department spokesperson confirmed a Pakistani parliamentary delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari met last week with senior State Department officials, including Under Secretary for Political Affairs Allison Hooker. While she did not reveal details of the discussions, Bruce said the talks covered counterterrorism cooperation and US support for the India-Pakistan ceasefire.

Separately, President Donald Trump’s nominee for Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Paul Kapur has pledged cooperation with Pakistan in the domain of security, bilateral trade and investment.

Kapur, speaking during a confirmation hearing before US Senate, told the body that he would pursue security cooperation with Pakistan while exploring opportunities for bilateral trade and investment collaboration.

“If confirmed, I will continue to promote longstanding US security interests with Pakistan and India through the pursuit of peace and stability, and the fight against terrorism,” said Trump’s nominee who is a US scholar of Indian origin.