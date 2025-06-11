PM Shehbaz to undertake UAE official visit today

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to undertake an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday, along with a high-level delegation.

The visit reflects the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE, which are marked by mutual trust, shared values, and close cooperation across multiple sectors, according to a Foreign Office press release.

A high-level delegation, including the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, federal ministers, and other senior officers will accompany the prime minister.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz will hold high-level meetings with the UAE leadership, including a bilateral meeting with the President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

A wide range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest and concern will be discussed during the high-level interactions.

According to the Foreign Office, the prime minister’s visit will serve to further strengthen the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE, deepen economic ties, and foster multifaceted collaboration.

It is also a manifestation of the shared commitment of Pakistan and the UAE to bolstering the mutually beneficial strategic partnership, enhancing cooperation in existing areas of mutual interest, and exploring new avenues for further strengthening the bilateral cordial relations.

Separately, Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday hailing the record surge in the stock market to 124,000 points, said that the bullish trend reflected the confidence of investors and businessmen in the pro-people budget presented by the government on Tuesday.

The prime minister, in a statement, said that in the federal budget 2025-26, the government put no additional tax burden on the common man, and that the pay raise and tax reductions would provide relief to the salaried class.

“Alhamdulillah, the journey to national economic progress has begun. The people of Pakistan made immense sacrifices. Now, we all must work together to improve the common man’s life,” he remarked.

He also appreciated the government’s economic team whose efforts led to the reduction in inflation, increase in foreign exchange reserves, remittances, and exports.

“Pakistan’s return from the brink of default, the beginning of economic stability, and the journey toward progress is a miracle. This historic economic turnaround, achieved through the hard work of the economic team and prioritizing Pakistan’s interests, will be etched in history forever,” he commented.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Q on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and expressed full support for all initiatives taken by him for the country’s economic development and public welfare.