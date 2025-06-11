Severe heatwave scorches Pakistan, temperatures soar past 50°C

A persistent and severe heatwave continues to engulf large swathes of Pakistan, with temperatures soaring to alarming levels across the country.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the ongoing heatwave is expected to persist until Thursday, June 13, with temperatures in many regions remaining significantly above seasonal norms.

The PMD reports that temperatures in upper and central Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Sindh, Balochistan, and southern Punjab are ranging between 4 to 7°C above average.

In response, citizens have been strongly advised to avoid exposure to direct sunlight, especially between 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM, and to stay well-hydrated to reduce the risk of heatstroke.

The situation is especially critical in plain areas, where temperatures are forecast to remain extremely high through Wednesday and Thursday, accompanied by dusty winds in the afternoons.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Bhakkar recorded the country’s highest temperature at 50°C.

Other cities such as Dera Ghazi Khan and Noorpur Thal registered 49°C, while Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Layyah, and Mandi Bahauddin saw highs of 48°C. Bahawalnagar, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khanewal, Kot Addu, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, and Sialkot all experienced scorching temperatures reaching up to 47°C.

Major urban centres including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Attock, and Sahiwal are also facing extreme heat, with forecasts predicting temperatures between 45°C and 47°C.

In terms of humidity, Multan recorded 46°C with 56% relative humidity, Dera Ghazi Khan 46°C with 42%, Sargodha 47°C with 52%, and Lahore 46°C with 36%, indicating dangerous heat index levels.

Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed and PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia have issued directives to all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to remain on high alert.

Authorities have been instructed to ensure the availability of cold drinking water at public places, bus terminals, and marketplaces, and to prioritize water supply in the drought-prone Cholistan region.

Heatwave response counters have been established at all major hospitals, and arrangements have been made to ensure the availability of essential medicines.

DG PDMA has urged the public to exercise extreme caution during the heatwave, particularly in protecting vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Citizens are advised to avoid strenuous physical activity or outdoor work during peak hours, wear light-colored cotton clothing, and stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

In case of emergencies, citizens can contact the PDMA helpline at 1129 for immediate assistance.