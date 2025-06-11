CM deplores children’s plight in IIOJK, Palestine on World Day of Play

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her message on International Day of Play, said that a laughing and playing child is the true symbol of happiness.

She emphasized that play is not merely a form of entertainment, but a critical foundation for a child’s mental, emotional, and creative development.

The CM said that every child has the right not only to education but also to play, learn, and smile freely and without fear. “A child’s growth is incomplete without the freedom to explore and express joy through play,” she remarked.

Highlighting the plight of children in conflict zones, CM Maryam Nawaz said, “It is deeply unfortunate that children in Indian-occupied Kashmir and Palestine are deprived of even the most basic human rights, including the right to play and enjoy the innocence of childhood.”

She further shared that the Punjab government is promoting play-based learning at the Nawaz Sharif Centre of Excellence for Early Childhood Education. “We are committed to creating a society where every child feels safe, supported, and has equal opportunities to play, learn, and thrive,” she added.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended heartfelt congratulations to cricketer Sana Mir on her induction into the ICC Hall of Fame.

In her message, the CM conveyed her best wishes to Sana Mir and commended her for achieving a remarkable milestone in the world of sports. She said that Sana Mir’s inclusion in the ICC Hall of Fame is not only a personal achievement but also a proud moment for every daughter of Pakistan.

“Sana Mir has inspired countless young girls across the country with her talent, leadership, and dedication. Her recognition at the international level reflects the strength and potential of Pakistani women in sports,” the CM added.