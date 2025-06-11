JCP convenes key meeting on June 19

A crucial meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has been scheduled for June 19 at 2pm in the Supreme Court building, Islamabad. The agenda includes the extension of tenure for Supreme Court constitutional benches. The commission will also review the criteria for evaluating the annual performance of High Court judges. Additionally, a policy decision is expected under Article 175A of the Constitution. On April 11, the JCP appointed Justice Ali Baqar Najafi of the Lahore High Court as a judge of the Supreme Court. The JCP meeting, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, approved the appointment of one additional judge to the Supreme Court. The decision to appoint Justice Ali Baqar Najafi to the Supreme Court was made by majority vote.