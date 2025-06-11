IHC postpones hearing of £190m case against Imran, wife

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) postponed hearing of the £190 million case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi. As per details, the IHC decision prompted protests by PTI leaders and workers outside the court premises. The protestors include PTI lawyers, workers, Imran Khan’s sisters, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, along with Punjab Chief Organizer Alia Hamza and Senator Seeme Ezdi. The protesters demanded the suspension of sentences and bail for Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the 190 million pound case. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also arrived at the IHC to join the protest. The hearing, originally scheduled to be conducted by a division bench led by Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif, was canceled as Justice Muhammad Asif was on leave. The court’s cause list for the division bench was subsequently annulled, further delaying the proceedings. It is important to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier postponed the hearing of petitions requesting the suspension of sentences for former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the 190 million Pound Al-Qadir Trust case until June 11.