PSX settles at new record high

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 2,328.24 points, showing positive change of 1.91 percent, closing at 124,352.68 points as compared to 122,024.44 points on the last trading day. A total of 1,041,129,574 shares were traded during the day as compared to 592,952,761 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 46.707 billion against Rs 21.827 billion on the last trading day. As many as 478 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 283 of them recorded gains and 157 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 38 companies remained unchanged.